Richard "Dick" Rand, formerly of Forestville, age 87, passed away at home in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Dick leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Yvette "Eve" (Rajotte) Rand, formerly of Bristol; his sister, Nancy (Rand) Dolson of Virginia Beach, Va.; his brother, William "Bill" Rand and wife, Martha "Marti" (Bennison) of Port Charlotte, Fla.; his son, Kevin and wife, Paula, from Flagstaff, Ariz.; his son, James and wife, Victoria, from Landenberg, Penn.; his daughter, Janice and husband, David Vaughn from Natick, Mass.; his son, Timothy and fiancée, Sandra Murore from Cambridge, Mass.; his daughter, Betsy and husband, James Morrison of Bonita Springs, Fla.; his son, Peter and wife, Jennifer Pultz, of Portland Ore.; 13 grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
Dick, the son of George Bradford Rand and Mae Madelyn Butler Rand of Forestville, was born on Jan. 8, 1932. After graduating from Bristol High School in 1949 and from the University of Connecticut in 1954, with a degree in Civil Engineering, he served for two years in the U.S. Army, stationed for the last 12 months in Herzogenaurach, Germany, where he and Eve were married on May 6, 1956.
He will be remembered as a loving husband and a deeply caring father. He was extremely proud of his family and his Connecticut roots.
Dick and Eve moved to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, a nonprofit retirement community in 2002, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260.
There will be a funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the chapel at Pennybyrn.
