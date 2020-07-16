1/1
Richard Valmore Labbe
Richard Valmore Labbe, 78, passed away on July 1, 2020 following a short illness. Richard was born, raised and lived his life in Kensington, Connecticut. He graduated from Berlin High School, attended the University of Hartford and is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was the son of the late Valmore J. and Marjorie (Johnson) Labbe and was predeceased by his son, Richard V. Labbe, Jr., in 2017. He is survived by his loving son, Jason E. and daughter in law Kimberly-Dawn Labbe and adored granddog Cuda of Middletown, his sisters, Barbara (Ronald) Steurer of Chesterfield, MO, Carol (Hank) Thompson of Berlin, as well as 6 nieces and nephews: Mark Steurer of Pacific, MO, Tim (Mary Zeisset) Steurer of O'Fallon, IL, Michelle (Rob) Komoroski of Colchester, Mathew (Missy) Steurer of Ballwin, MO, Skip (Juci Somogyi) Thompson of Reno, NV, Holly (Steve) Knott of Hopkinton, R.I. and 8 great nephews and nieces. He will also be missed by his daughter-in-law's mother, Georgianna Yeamans.
Richard retired from Precision Graphics in East Berlin, CT, where he worked for many years as a graphic designer. He loved his dogs, enjoyed fishing and hiking and was an avid reader.
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A burial service with military honors, will be held at West Lane Cemetery, High Rd., Kensington, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, officiated by Pastor David Mantz of the Kensington United Methodist Church where Richard grew up and was confirmed. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
We request any donations made to honor Richard go to the following organizations: K9 For Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 or Friends of Berlin Animal Control, 600 Christian Lane, Berlin, CT 06037. To extend condolences or share a memory of Frank please visit www.berlinmorialfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Burial
11:00 AM
West Lane Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
(860) 828-4730
