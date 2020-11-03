1/
Rinaldo J. "Rene" Mele
1930 - 2020
Rinaldo J. "Rene" Mele, 90, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 at Ingraham Manor. He was born January 08, 1930 in New Britain, CT to Vito and Pauline Mele. Rene attended local schools and worked as a tool maker until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy for five years. Rene was a member of the American Legion and Korean War Veterans. He leaves behind his sister Theresa and brother Anthony. Rene was predeceased by one sister and three brothers. There are no calling hours due to the coronavirus.

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
