Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Ave.
Bristol, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
215 West St
Bristol, CT
Rita D. Bonin


1925 - 2020
Rita D. Bonin Obituary
Rita D. Bonin, 94, of Bristol, died on Sunday (February 9, 2020).

Rita was born in Holyoke, MA on July 27, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Madeline (Pelletier) Bonin.

A lifelong Bristol resident, she worked as a legal secretary then joined the Barnes Group as an administrative assistant retiring in 1990. She was active in her career as a member of the Future Secretaries Club, the Wallace Barnes Girls Club, and, after retirement, was a chamber maid with the Chamber of Commerce. She was a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Bristol. She enjoyed reading and taking walks.

She leaves nieces: Paula, Donna and Cynthia Bonin , Karen Clen, Joyce Ventrella, Linda Schiffert (Roger) and nephew David Bonin (Cindy) ; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Paul and Gerard Bonin and Solange "Bonnie" Ventrella.

The Family would like to thank Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice nurses, aids, and volunteers for all their kind help.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (February 15, 2020) at 11 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bristol Adult Resource Center (BARC), 195 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010.

Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 12, 2020
