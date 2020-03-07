|
Rita D. Brown, 89, of Bristol, beloved widow of John "Jack" Brown Jr., died on
Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol. Born to the late Joseph
and Claire (Chamberlain) Dion on December 27, 1930, she was a lifelong Bristol
resident. Rita started working for the City of Bristol in her High School years and
held many positions within City Hall, finally retiring in 1991 after 16 years as City
Clerk. She was a parishioner of St. Ann Church, and sang in the St. Ann Church
Choir as well as with the Bristol Choral Society. An avid water skier, Rita enjoyed
a lifetime of sunny days with family and friends at the lake. She spent her
retirement years traveling the world in the company of her husband and close
friends. In the winter, she kept herself busy skiing well into her 80's. Rita is
survived by her granddaughter: Jocelyn Cody and her husband David, of Bristol;
her new great-grandson: Owen Jay Cody; as well as many nieces and nephews. In
addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her son: Jay Brown; and her three
brothers: Gene, Larry and Paul Dion. Friends and relatives are invited to call at
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020
between 10:30AM and 11:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at
12PM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will be private at St.
Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to
the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 7, 2020