Rita G. Casey, devoted daughter, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020. Rita was born Dec. 28 1926, in Bristol, Ct. She graduated from Bristol High School, obtained a Bachelors degree in nursing and followed with a Masters in physical therapy at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Rita was employed at the Newington Children's Hospital in Newington, CT where she focused on working with children with disabilities or serious injuries. Many of her patients spent years receiving physical therapy from her and kept in touch after leaving her care. She was an active outdoor enthusiast; hiking, golfing, skiing and sailing. Her skill at skiing led her to skiing adventures in Switzerland, Germany, and Vermont. Her sister Marjorie Bevilacqua often accompanied her on Colorado trips where they visited with their sister Jane and her family spending many days skiing in the Colorado mountains and warm nights playing games with the family. Rita and Marjorie also took many trips together staying at numerous Elder Hostels, enjoying such diverse activities as sea kayaking in Maine, cross country skiing in Vermont, hiking in Utah's canyon country, and fly fishing in Montana.
Her love of sailing led her to buy her own sailboat that she sailed with friends for many years. She was an avid UConn women's basketball fan and she and several of her friends had season's tickets for years. She loved opera, classical music, good drumming, and traveling.
She is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Alice (McCarthy) Casey,as well as her sister Marjorie (Casey) Bevilacqua and nephews Gregory and Kenneth Parmentier.
She is survived by her sister Jane Olson and niece Megan Olson, both from High Springs FL, her nephew Jeff Parmentier, Conway SC., nieces Vicki (Olson) Braunagel, Longmont, CO., Nancy Parmentier, Falmouth MA., Laurie Parmentier, Litchfield CT., as well as numerous great and grand nieces and nephews.
Rita had a real zest for life and loved sharing it with her friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank the staff of McLean for taking such good care of Rita all these years.
Burial will be private at the family plot in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/86128760 To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 26, 2020