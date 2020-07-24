Rita Yvette (Veilleux) Johnson, 86, of Bristol, CT, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Rita was born in Bristol, CT on May 18, 1934, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Gagne) Veilleux.
Rita is survived by two sons, Carl of Rocky Hill, Bruce Johnson and his wife Judy of Bristol; three daughters; Gail Sullivan of Bristol, Cheryl Casado and her husband Mark of Whittier, California, Lisa Richards and her husband David of East Canaan; three sisters, Germaine Lombardi of Bristol, Marie Gorneault of Bristol and Louise Jaintonio of Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chantel Thompson, her husband Andrew, David Richards Jr., Andrew Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Jessica Sullivan and her son Aiden, Daniel Casado, Bryan Casado, Sarah Johnson and her children Emma and Nathan, Rebecca Johnson and her daughter Cadence, and Ashley Johnson, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, John O. Johnson, her grandson, her companion Joseph MacDonald and MSGT Eugene Johnson and two brothers, Raymond and Robert Veilleux.
The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to Geer Nursing, the Nurses and all the Staff for keeping Mom safe, their wonderful care and kindness they gave her before and during family shut down due to COVID-19. Especially, Corey, Isabella, Maria, Kaitlin, Becky, Julia, Ledyia, and Mary.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne's Church, 215 West Street, Bristol, CT 06010 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. All relatives and friends attending the Mass are reminded to follow CDC recommendations for COVID prevention - please follow social distancing guidelines and wear protective masks. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Geer Foundation, 77 South Canaan Road, Canaan, CT 06018 or online by visiting geercares.org
