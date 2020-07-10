1/1
Robert A. Breitkreutz
Robert A Breitkreutz, 72, of Terryville CT, beloved husband of 52 years to Ingrid (Denkler) Breitkreutz, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Bristol Hospital after a sudden illness. Born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Alfred and Jeannette (Giguere), Breitkreutz, he was a lifetime resident of Terryville, Connecticut. He was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Terryville. Robert worked many years at NAPCO, Terryville. Robert was a gentle, kind man who would always lend a hand to family, friends or neighbors in need and loved spending time tinkering with cars, gardening and raising turkeys and various farm animals. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Thomas Breitkreutz of St Petersburg, Florida and two nephews; Benjamin Breitkreutz and his wife Katie (Merchant) and Jacob Breitkreutz and his wife Christine (Bart) and a great niece & nephews. Funeral services are private, and a memorial service will be planned in the future. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Doc truly a kind man ! Our family will miss you dearly . Thank you for all the great memories Doc Roc ! The Sklenka Family ❤
Tracy
Friend
July 9, 2020
Love you uncle Bobby. I will always remember your kindness. ❤
My condolences to your family.
Lisa Andrews
Family
July 9, 2020
I was sorry to hear of Bobs passing. I havent really seen him since I was a kid but what I do remember is what a nice person he was.
Chet
Family
