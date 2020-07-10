Robert A Breitkreutz, 72, of Terryville CT, beloved husband of 52 years to Ingrid (Denkler) Breitkreutz, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Bristol Hospital after a sudden illness. Born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Alfred and Jeannette (Giguere), Breitkreutz, he was a lifetime resident of Terryville, Connecticut. He was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Terryville. Robert worked many years at NAPCO, Terryville. Robert was a gentle, kind man who would always lend a hand to family, friends or neighbors in need and loved spending time tinkering with cars, gardening and raising turkeys and various farm animals. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Thomas Breitkreutz of St Petersburg, Florida and two nephews; Benjamin Breitkreutz and his wife Katie (Merchant) and Jacob Breitkreutz and his wife Christine (Bart) and a great niece & nephews. Funeral services are private, and a memorial service will be planned in the future. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com