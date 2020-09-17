Robert A. Vallee, 83, of Terryville, husband of Claudette (Dutil) Vallee passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Regal Care, Torrington. Robert was born September 4, 1937 in Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Camille and Diana (Cyr) Vallee. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Marines. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 42 years by the former O.Z. Gedney Co. of Terryville. Robert was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville and a past member of the former Terryville Eagles Club. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and he loved Lawrence Welk, Hee-Haw and Elvis. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Timmy W. Vallee and partner Tracie DeRosa of Terryville, his daughters, Lisa V. Bayne and husband Todd Sr. of Burlington, Tina M. Keegan and husband Patrick of Barkhamsted, Donna N. Hayes and husband Kevin of Bristol; his stepchildren, Deborah Murphy and husband Trent of Monmouth, ME, Ron Bilodeau and wife Sonia of Arundel, ME, Brian Bilodeau and partner Julie of Auburn, ME, Stacey John Bilodeau and partner Allison of Charleston, SC; his grandchildren Colby, Alexandria, Brie, Todd Jr., Brittany, Noelle, Jill, Brian, Brandon, Connor, Katie, Chloe, Abigail, David, Cameron, Chandler, Colby, Caitlin, Jacob, and Zach. He leaves behind siblings, Rolande Hennessey of Bristol, Anita Schultz and husband Richard of Terryville, Sister-in-law Pauline Vallee of Terryville any many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Fern, Roland, Jean, Julie, Irene, and Roger. The family extends their thanks to the staff of Regal Care and Hartford Hospice Care A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11AM at St. Ann Church, Bristol with a military service to follow. Burial at the convenience of the family will be in Lewiston, Maine. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
