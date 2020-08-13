Robert Anthony Ferraro died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on August 5, 2020 in Bristol, CT at the age of 64 from a devastating battle of lung cancer. Robert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maureen (Veronesi) Ferraro of Bristol CT and three daughters; Natalie and her Husband Jonathan Sirois, Diana and her fiancé Paul Calafiore both of Newington CT and Shelley Ferraro of Los Angeles CA; and brother Jack Ferraro and his wife Joanne of Bristol CT. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Robert was born on September 10, 1955 in Southington, CT. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mildred (Lapadula) and Frank Ferraro, of Bristol CT. Robert graduated from Bristol Central High School, Class of 1974. Robert retired from UConn Health Center as a Department Supervisor in 2014 after 30 years of dedication. Robert's children remember him as a kind, gentle, and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Robert had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed going to car shows with his family. Robert loved woodworking, the outdoors, especially gardening and landscaping which he took great pride in.

He was a generous and genuine individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand and who was passionate about life and love of family. He was an active and dedicated volunteer with the Fife & Drum Corps and often volunteered at the Mum Festival Parade with his wife. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 15 (Rain Date, August 16) at the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107. Fr. David Cinquegrani will officiate the service, which will be outdoors, in the rear of the Monastery.

All are welcome to please attend and celebrate Robert's life. The Holy Family grounds are beautiful, and we know Robert would be pleased. We will be practicing Social Distancing and please ask that masks be worn while in the presence of others. Following the service, we will have a gathering, and you are free to walk the beautiful grounds, featuring Stations of the Cross, Labyrinth and Paths of Peace. Donations may be made in memory of Robert A. Ferraro to Holy Family Monastery and Retreat Center at the address above.

