Robert D. Ross Jr., passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, at Ingraham Manor in Bristol.
Robert (Bob) was 70 years old. He was the loving husband and best friend to his wife of 37 years, Laurie Ross (Fritz); loving step-father to Danielle DellaVecchia (Ritchie) and her husband, Dean; proud grandfather of Ryan and Abigail DellaVecchia, and dear brother of Dale Ross and her fiancée, Robert Dudley.
Bob was the son of the late Robert and Eleanor Ross. Like his father, Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Semper Fi! Bob will be fondly remembered by extended family and friends whom most were his coworkers from Gems Sensors where he worked for the majority of his life.
A brief Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Fellowship Room of Terryville Congregational Church, on 233 Main St., in Terryville, with a casual Celebration of Life to follow. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019