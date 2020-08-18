1/
Robert E. Lee
1937 - 2020
Robert E. Lee of Bristol passed peacefully on August 15, 2020 at Shady Oaks Assisted Living. Bob was born in Waterbury on August 17, 1937, son of the late Elmer Lee and Mildred Lee Synnott and had also lived in Cheshire before recently coming to Bristol. Before his retirement, Bob was a computer programmer. Besides his wife, Mary Ann of 47 years, Bob is survived by his sister, Carol (Allan) Bendel, niece, Janine and nephew, Mark Rezzoali. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, and are asked to meet directly at the church. Facial masks and social distancing are required. The family will have a private burial at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Vincent de Paul of Waterbury, Box 1612, Waterbury, CT 06721; St. Gregory the Great Church, or to a charity of one's choice. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Bob's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
