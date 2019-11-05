|
|
Robert E. Pete 76 of Bristol passed away on Nov. 3, at Hartford Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Bangor, Maine on July 19 1943, the son of Raymond and Pauline Pete. Bob was one of seven children.Bob enjoyed riding his motorcycles and playing BINGO at the casino.
He is survived by his six children, Allen Pete and his wife, Anne, of Bristol, Robert Pete and his partner, Mark, of Biddeford, Maine, Jeffery Pete of Windsor, Sherry Lessor and her husband, Gary, of Plantsville, Derek Pete and his companion, Stephanie, of Plantsville, Jennifer Rowe of Maine. He also had 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings Debbie, Raymond, and Paulette all of Maine, Donald of Fla., and he was predeceased by two brothers, Leo and Arthur.
At Bob's request funeral services will be private.
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019