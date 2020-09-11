Robert Eric Carlson of Plymouth, CT. passed away peacefully on September 9th at age 72 with family by his side. Although it brings us deep sorrow, we know he is resting eternally with the Lord. Bob was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, Godfather, cousin, and friend. We truly believe that your prayers are what kept him going during his 4-year battle with cancer. He served as a Marine Corps CH-46 Crew Chief in Vietnam, earned his Combat Aircrewman Wings with 3 Stars and 29 Strike/Flight Air Medals during his 580 combat missions while attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was the honor graduate at Paris Island and Leatherneck Magazine awarded him his first set of Dress Blues. He served his community in the CT Army National Guard as a CH-54 Crew Chief until retirement as a Staff Sergeant. He will be remembered fondly for his love of aviation that was instilled by his father at a young age. He had his pilot's license before his driver's license. He enjoyed sharing this passion with his best friend Frank Gallagher Jr. while managing the Meriden Markham airport for 20 years. He was a giant among men, a gentleman, a loyal friend and generous to fault. He also served his country as a civil service employee for over 2 decades as an aircraft quality assurance specialist, completing his service with the Presidential Helicopter program at Sikorsky in November 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years Louise Carlson. She was the love of his life starting with a blind-date 49 years ago. He is also survived by his Son Robert Eric Carlson Jr. (Spouse Sonya and children Robby, Logan, & Evan); Daughter Christine Carlson (Spouse Jameson Nordberg); Niece Ambur Musso (Children Ashley and Addison); Sister Audrey Kovaleski (Spouse Raymond); Sister Debra Osterling (Spouse Carl); Brother Bruce Carlson (Spouse Elaine); Nieces Cheryl Tardif (Spouse Robert), Jennifer Clair (also his Goddaughter) (Spouse Ryan) and Becky Graveline; Nephews Robert Kovaleski (Spouse Tricia), Kevin Carlson (Spouse Angelika), and Sean Graveline (Spouse Heather); several cousins; great nieces and nephews; lifelong friends Frank Gallagher, Dennis Jones and Guido DeStephano; numerous other friends who became family and coworkers who became friends. He is pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Veronica Carlson of Bristol, CT, his nephew Christopher Graveline, his Godson Frank Gallagher III, his best friend Gary Wojewoda and his son's Godfather Richard Hassick who orchestrated the blind-date with his wife Ann. He is now guarding heaven's gates with his best friend Sergeant Gary Wojewoda USMC. Rest easy Marine, we have the watch here below. The family sends their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of F-Floor and the Palliative Care Team at Bristol Hospital. They made him comfortable and cared for him as if he was family. Private graveside services will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com