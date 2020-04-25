|
Robert F. (Butch) McCormack, son of the late William F. and Mary (O'Neil) McCormack passed away at home peacefully of natural causes on Thursday April 16, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Marilyn (Ellison) McCormack. Robert and Marilyn were born in New Britain, CT and graduated from New Britain High School. He then enlisted in the US Army and served 2 years at Fort Benning, GA. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. May's parish in Putnam. Robert leaves behind 3 sisters: Catherine M. Scalise of Berlin, Virginia M. Lombardo of New Britain and Loraine M. Gibson of South Lyme. Robert had 30 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews who had the pleasure of calling him Uncle Butch. Bob enjoyed cruising around Lake Bunggee on his pontoon boat during the summer and watching Nascar on the weekends. He was a big fan of Nascar Whelen Modified Races and would attend spring and fall races at Stafford Motor Speedway with several nephews and friends.
Butch will be fondly remembered by his family and friends and in our hearts forever.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 25, 2020