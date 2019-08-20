Home

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map

Robert H. Mackiewicz


1949 - 2019
Robert H. Mackiewicz Obituary
Robert H. Mackiewicz, 69, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., peacefully passed away with his wife and daughters by his side on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma. Born Aug. 22, 1949, to Henry and Dorothy (Grabelski) Mackiewicz. He lived most of his life in Terryville, where he attended Terryville High School and met the love of his life, Bonita Norton. They were married for 51 years. He retired from New Departure Hyatt in Bristol and the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky., where he worked for a total of 35 years. He spent his remaining years in Florida where he enjoyed many rounds of golf and relaxing in the pool.
He was a member of The American Legion Post 20 and 323, The Eagles 3938, Moose 2266, Polish Club, UAW 626, and 2164 and the VFW 4174.
Those who had the pleasure of knowing him knew he was a stubborn Polack with a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone, especially his family.
Besides his wife, he leaves to mourn is his daughters, Leanne, and Mark Kozon, and Robin and John Morin.; his precious grandchildren, Alex Klimkoski, Kelsey, Emily, and MJ Kozon; his mother, Dorothy Mackiewicz, brother, James Mackiewicz, and numerous relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father and sister, Dona Makara.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Bobby Mack on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 12-2 p.m. at Scott's Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, with a continued celebration at Nuchie's Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019
