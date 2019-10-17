Home

Robert J. Conley

Robert J. Conley Obituary
Robert J. Conley, 73, of Danvers, Mass., formerly West Hartford and Bristol, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
He was born on April 21, 1946 in Presque Isle, Maine, son of the late Joseph and Semone (Harvey) Conley. Robert attended the West Hartford School for the Deaf, after graduation he worked for Travelers in the mail room. He was an avid Red Sox and NY Giants fan. Robert enjoyed his junk food and bowling.
Robert is survived by several cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., in Bristol at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Robinson House, 96 Quaker Ln. S, West Hartford, CT 06119. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Robert's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
