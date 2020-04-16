Home

Robert Joseph Sylvia

Robert Joseph Sylvia Obituary
Bob was suddenly called to our Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 after suffering a heart attack at home.
Bob was predeceased by his parents Angelina (Battelli) Sylvia, Joseph Sylvia and his brother Delbert. Bob is survived by his sons Robert Jr. and Kevin, daughter Sheri, 4 grandchildren and his loving sisters Linda and Lyndell.
Bob's sense of humor and contagious smile is his gift to those who loved him.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Bob's family has decided on a private service.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 16, 2020
