Robert L. Rogers III, 74, beloved husband of Christina (Duprey) Rogers, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was born on April 10, 1946 to the late Robert L. and Dorothy E. (Jackson) Rogers in Old Deerfield, Mass., where he spent the majority of his upbringing. Robert worked at The Hartford Insurance Company, as well as Nuchie's Restaurant. In his younger years, he loved to run track and accumulated many awards for his skill. He was an avid bowler, and enjoyed many games with his dad, friends and teammates. Robert loved helping others, and was always there when he was needed. His good nature and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew and loved him. He was especially grateful to all of his neighbors and friends who he truly valued.
Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years: Christina (Duprey) Rogers, the love of his life; his dog and sidekick of 9 years: Bandit, who brightened his days and accompanied him everywhere he went; sisters: Carol Barnes and her husband David Sr.; Debra Rogers-Gillig and her husband CJ; and several nieces and nephews including: Nicole Thomson and her husband Ross, Christian J. Duprey and his wife Michelle, Dawn Marie Lawlor, and Kevin Barnes and his wife Stacey, with whom he enjoyed discussing classic cars during family gatherings; brother-in- law: Daniel J. Duprey, who he appreciated and admired for the in depth conversations they often shared, as well as his assistance, especially this past year; godchildren: Christian J. Duprey and Ronald Duprey. All of his nieces and nephews had their own unique relationship with him and he loved being their uncle.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his adoring sister-in-law: Karen Duprey, whom he thought the world of; father-in-law: Philip J. Duprey Jr.; mother-in-law: Eleanore P. Duprey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's honor to The Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or The USO PO Box 96860 Washington DC 20077. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rogers family. Please visit Robert's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.