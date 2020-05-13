|
|
Robert V. Hunter, 92, of Bristol, husband of Alice (Mogan) Hunter, passed away peacefully at the Pines of Bristol on May 12, 2020. Born on April 17, 1928 in Washington D.C., he was a son of the late Edward and Violet (Carr) Hunter. Robert spent his early years growing up in Freeport, ME. It is here where he enlisted in the US Army and served our country during peacetime. In 1953, he moved to Bristol where he started work at the Wallace Barnes Rolling Mill in Forestville. Robert continued working after Theis acquired the factory and retired shortly after. In 1991, he graduated CCSU with a BA in History and got deeply interested in the Japanese-American Friendship Doll exchange program. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 2 and volunteered his time at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen. Besides his wife Alice, Robert leaves two sons Michael Hunter of Opine, AZ, and Paul Hunter of Bristol, CT; a daughter Maureen Hunter of Bristol, CT; his brother Hyde Hunter of Yarmouth, ME who is currently residing in Thomaston, CT, and several nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his son Joseph Hunter and his sister Patricia Given. The Rite of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 15, at 11am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. For those that are planning on attending, face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 19 Stearns St., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 13, 2020