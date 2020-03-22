|
|
Roger J. Cote Jr., 63, of Bristol, beloved son of Jeanne (Laferriere) Cote and the late Roger J. Cote Sr., died on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at home. Roger was born in Southington on May 1, 1956, and was a lifelong Bristol resident. He attended Bristol Eastern High School, was a sheet metal worker, and a parishioner of St. Matthew Church. Roger was an animal lover and had a host of pets - dogs, cats, snakes, lizards, fish and birds. In addition to his mother, Roger is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Patricia and Donald Voisine of Bristol, Mark and Kim Cote of Bristol, Marcia and Kevin Hayes of Deerfield, MA, Janice and Tim Hannon of Bristol, and John "Jay" and Denise Cote of Bristol; and many beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins. Due to current health and safety restrictions, the family will gather for a private graveside service at Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated later at St. Matthew Church. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Roger's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020