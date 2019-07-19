Roger W. Keyes Sr., 82, and Anna L. (Shores) Keyes, 76, of Terryville passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at their home after 61 years of marriage.

Roger was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Bennington, Vt., he was the son of the late Warren L. and Mildred (Butler) Keyes. Anna was born Oct. 15, 1942, in East Dorset, Vt., daughter of the late Ralph and Lydia (Bush) Shores. Roger served in the U.S. Airforce. Roger and Anna resided in Terryville since 1965 and both were retired from O.Z. Gedney Co. of Terryville. They were members of the Terryville Congregational Church.

They are survived by their son, Roger Keyes Jr. of Terryville; Roger's brother, Lawrence Keyes of Bennington, Vt.; Anna's sister, Marion Burke of Conn.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

They were predeceased by their sons, Steven and Eugene Keyes; Anna's brothers, Ralph and Alvin Shores and sisters, Dorothy Sobol and Caroline Moffit.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., on Friday July 26, 2019, at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m.