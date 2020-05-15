|
|
Roger William Pirog, 70, a native of Bristol, CT passed away suddenly on May 9, 2020. Roger was born October 17, 1949; the son of the late Joseph S. and Beatrice (Nadeau) Pirog.
Roger exemplified true love as a husband for 46 wonderful years. As a father, he taught how to live life to the fullest and to always be yourself. He was a proud grandfather and an instant friend to anyone he met. He enjoyed visiting the Connecticut shore and Ocean City, Maryland. He loved to take a drive to find a new restaurant, and he always knew the best place to eat no matter where you were. Roger had a passion for baseball, especially the Mets. He was one of a kind, always marching to his own tune.
"Rog" loved to laugh and never failed to put a smile on your face, often at his own expense. He was the spotlight in any room; his presence a gift. The enormous love in his heart, the numerous stories he told and the countless laughs he gave will live on forever in the lives he touched.
Roger will be sadly missed by his wife Deborah (Daniels), daughter Kristie and her husband Brian Mackie; son Stephen and his wife Bree; brother David and his wife Patty; many extended family members, cousins, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. Roger especially loved his beautiful grandchildren Trent and Bella, and of course his cat Murphy.
Roger's larger than life energy will never dim. We'd all be so lucky to see the world as he did.
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Pirog family.
Please visit Roger's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on May 15, 2020