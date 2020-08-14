Roland A. Kamens, 92, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, husband of Lois (Johnson) Kamens passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.
Roland was born July 10, 1928 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Arthur O. Kamens and Emily (Roland) Kamens. He was a U.S. Airforce veteran serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was employed as an auto mechanic for the State of CT DOT and Lyons Bus Co. of Thomaston and was also the parts manager for Danis Chevrolet, Terryville.
In addition to his wife, Lois he is survived by his daughters, Cindy Kamens and her fiancé of Madrid, ME, Sandra Kamens of Bristol, Robin Gudeczauskas and her husband Don of Terryville; his sons, Art Kamens and his wife Jennifer of Terryville and Philip Kamens of Harwinton; her grandchildren Katy and her husband, Joe, Chelsea, Bryan, Emily and Michael.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ingraham Manor who took special care of him these past 5 months.
Private graveside services for the immediate family will be held on Monday August 17, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Terryville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LiveWell, 1261 South Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479 with the notation to the "1A Community" where Lois resides.
Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.