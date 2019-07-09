Services Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-4107 Roland Deschaine

Roland Deschaine, 69, of Plainville, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Avon Health Center.

Roland was born in Fort Kent, Maine on Oct. 1, 1949, and was the son of the late Donald and Laurie (Blier) Deschaine. Roland honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a generous man who loved to live life to the fullest.

Roland is survived by his children, Jamin (Marlena) Deschaine of Bristol, Sherry Clavette of Maine, Laurie (Timothy) Boucher McCrorey of Plainville, Kyle Jandreau of Maine; seven brothers, Gordon (Linda) Deschaine of Maine, Elden (Joanne) Deschaine of Enfield, Marvin (Lorraine) Deschaine of Maine, Carlton (Caitlin) Deschaine of Plainville, Clayton Deschaine of Texas, Alvin Deschaine of Bristol, Leland Deschaine of Bristol; five sisters, Carolyn Charette of Massachusetts, Ellen (Tom Lauzier) Deschaine of Maine, Karen (Rick Gervais) Deschaine of Maine, Evelyn (Tracey) Hartt of Maine, Sharon (Mark) Wood of Maine; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marilyn Deschaine.

A graveside service will be held at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., followed by Military Honors. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit Roland's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Bristol Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019