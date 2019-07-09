Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Roland Deschaine

Add a Memory
Roland Deschaine Obituary
Roland Deschaine, 69, of Plainville, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Avon Health Center.
Roland was born in Fort Kent, Maine on Oct. 1, 1949, and was the son of the late Donald and Laurie (Blier) Deschaine. Roland honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a generous man who loved to live life to the fullest.
Roland is survived by his children, Jamin (Marlena) Deschaine of Bristol, Sherry Clavette of Maine, Laurie (Timothy) Boucher McCrorey of Plainville, Kyle Jandreau of Maine; seven brothers, Gordon (Linda) Deschaine of Maine, Elden (Joanne) Deschaine of Enfield, Marvin (Lorraine) Deschaine of Maine, Carlton (Caitlin) Deschaine of Plainville, Clayton Deschaine of Texas, Alvin Deschaine of Bristol, Leland Deschaine of Bristol; five sisters, Carolyn Charette of Massachusetts, Ellen (Tom Lauzier) Deschaine of Maine, Karen (Rick Gervais) Deschaine of Maine, Evelyn (Tracey) Hartt of Maine, Sharon (Mark) Wood of Maine; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marilyn Deschaine.
A graveside service will be held at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., followed by Military Honors. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit Roland's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now