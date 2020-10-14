Roland E. Houle, 91, of Plainville, widower of Janet (Levasseur) Houle, died on Monday (October 12, 2020) at Ingraham Manor. Roland was born in Bristol on June 17, 1929 and was a son of the late Albert and Exilda (Lamoureux) Houle. Raised in Bristol, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked for Marlin Rockwell Division of TRW in Plainville before retiring. He also formerly resided in Burlington for 19 years and Florida for five years prior to moving to Plainville. Roland is survived by a son: Larry Houle and Lynda Candelora of Naugatuck; a daughter and son-in-law: Carol and Tim Luopa of Troy, NH; daughter-in-law: Wendy Houle; two brothers: Lionel "Leo" Houle of Forestville, and Roger Houle of Bristol; a sister: Beatrice Johnson of Plymouth; three grandchildren: Robert and Jacke Denslow, Kera and Jordan Houle; two great-grandchildren: Aria and Declan; his special friend, Marie Cyr; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Glen Houle, brothers: Armand and Axel Houle; and sisters: Laurette Brault and Lucy Michaud. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday (October 16, 2020) at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday between 9 and 10 AM, prior to the funeral. Please visit Roland's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com