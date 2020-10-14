1/1
Roland E. Houle
1929 - 2020
Roland E. Houle, 91, of Plainville, widower of Janet (Levasseur) Houle, died on Monday (October 12, 2020) at Ingraham Manor. Roland was born in Bristol on June 17, 1929 and was a son of the late Albert and Exilda (Lamoureux) Houle. Raised in Bristol, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked for Marlin Rockwell Division of TRW in Plainville before retiring. He also formerly resided in Burlington for 19 years and Florida for five years prior to moving to Plainville. Roland is survived by a son: Larry Houle and Lynda Candelora of Naugatuck; a daughter and son-in-law: Carol and Tim Luopa of Troy, NH; daughter-in-law: Wendy Houle; two brothers: Lionel "Leo" Houle of Forestville, and Roger Houle of Bristol; a sister: Beatrice Johnson of Plymouth; three grandchildren: Robert and Jacke Denslow, Kera and Jordan Houle; two great-grandchildren: Aria and Declan; his special friend, Marie Cyr; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Glen Houle, brothers: Armand and Axel Houle; and sisters: Laurette Brault and Lucy Michaud. Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday (October 16, 2020) at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday between 9 and 10 AM, prior to the funeral. Please visit Roland's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 13, 2020
Larry and Lynda, we're extremely saddened by your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Guy Landry & Sue Racicot
Guy Landry
Friend
October 14, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
