Mr. Roland N. "Mitch" Michaud, 85, of Wolcott, beloved husband of the late Leona (St. Amand) Michaud, passed away peacefully at The VITAS Unit in St. Mary's Hospital on Wednesday, December 25th.
He was the father of Eileen and Robert Davis of Naugatuck, Mark and Judy Michaud of Spartanburg, SC, Heidi and TJ Meade of Shelton and the late JoAnn Belaus grandfather of Nicole, Danielle, Sarah, Miles, Timothy and his wife Andrea, and Jonathon. Besides his daughter JoAnn, he was predeceased by a sister Stella Morin.
His life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Saturday at St. Pius X Church/ St. Basil Parish in Wolcott. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. Calling hours are Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 690 Woodtick Rd. in Wolcott and Saturday morning from 8:45 to 9:30 am.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 27, 2019