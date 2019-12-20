Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Rolande (Cardinal) LeClair


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rolande (Cardinal) LeClair Obituary
Rolande (Cardinal) LeClair, 96, of Terryville, widow of Isidore L. LeClair passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Rolande was born July 25, 1923 in Winooski, VT, daughter of the late Hercules and Delphina Cardinal. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Summit Corp. of Thomaston. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. She was a member of the High Riders Snowmobile Club. Rolande loved her family and loved going to Santa Belle Island , FL. She is survived by her sons, Ernest A. LeClair and wife Janice of Thomaston, Paul J. LeClair and wife Susan of Terryville, Andrew LeClair and wife Charlotte of Thomaston; her daughter, Jeanette M. Gorack and husband, Walter Sr. of Terryville; her brothers, Walter Cardinal of Blackstone, MA, Clement Cardinal of Essex Junction, VT; her sister, Rita Weston of Essex Juction, VT; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by granddaughter, Danielle Martone and several brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday from 10AM until leaving to the Immaculate Conception Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Community Food Bank, 20 Dewey Ave., Terryville, CT 06786.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolande's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -