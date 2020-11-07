Ronald A. (Ronnie) Kuharski, son of the late Henry Kuharski Sr. and Edna (Kirschner) Kuharski Kozikowski. Born Feb. 11, 1947, left this world on Nov. 4, 2020, peacefully at his home in Port St. Lucie, Florida with his devoted wife and best friend by his side as always. Ron was born in Whigville and spent most of his life in Bristol. Ron did not want a wake or funeral or even an obituary, but I could not let his life go by without saying some things about him. Ron was probably the biggest Red sox fan ever. He could give you players statistics from the 50's through present day. He was also a big fan of the UConn men and womens basketball teams. He played in the Bristol Slow Pitch league for many, many years. He won several championships with the Award Cafe alongside his brothers Henry and Mark. He also bowled in a league for many years. He loved music from the 50's and 60's and loved to sing to Ricky Nelson among others. He had a wonderful singing voice. I will miss that. He worked in customer service, sales and new business at Associated Spring (Barnes Group), Bristol Spring, and Connecticut Spring and Stamping where he took an early retirement. Ron loved to relax by the pool, and tend to his many flower gardens. Ron loved traveling with his wife to the islands, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. Jamaica, Nassua, Maui, Puerto Rico, but the best was the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora. Ron loved living in Florida. Besides his loving wife Janis (Maghini) Kuharski, he is survived by his loving daughter Shannon Richards (Mike), grandchildren Jordan Kuharski, Jared Jankowski, Makenzie Jankowski, and Hannah Richards. He told me he loves all of you very much. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister whom he really had no loving relationship at all for numerous reasons, but I will mention them. Brother Henry Kuharski Jr.(Mary), sister Darlene Okeeffe (Jane)and brother Wayne Kuharski (Donna). Many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. Ron had many good friends and several other people whom he thought were friends but just turned out to be gossipers and fakes (they know who they are). Besides his parents, Ron was predeceased by his loving brother Mark Kuharski, and loving daughter Tricia (Kuharski ) Jankowski. I want to thank Hospice for the care Ron received during this time. I also want to give a huge Thank You to the Maghini and Posa families for the unending support, prayers, and love. I love you all. There will be no wake or funeral services per Ron's wishes. Donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 154 Meadow St, Bristol, CT 06010.

Goodbye Ronnie, I will miss you. Love you always.

