Ronald Douglas Brewer, 68, of Bristol, beloved husband of Sharon (Parker) Brewer, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bristol to the late Richard and June (Philbrick) Brewer on Nov. 15, 1952. Ronald had a good sense of country, family, and others. The family genealogist, Ron was proud of his family past. Like his dad who had served from Normandy to Czechloslavakia and in Korea, and like his two other Air Force brothers, Ronald served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1976. Ronald was an avid sports fan. He loved to root for the Red Sox and Steelers. He always kept an extra remote on hand in case things went wrong. Ron was so proud of the 50-year relationship with Sharon which bore much "fruit". He proudly coached and rooted for his children and grandchildren through many a practice, game, pitch, tackle, high school or college ceremony, and even musical plays. A good family whiffle-ball game was always close at hand if there was a question of any family-bragging rights. An electrical engineer and plant manager, Ron was a collector of nuts, bolts, and wires, a mechanical "tinkerer" and the chief problem-solver of all family mechanical matters. No family mechanical need went forwards unless he signed off on it first. Like his dad, there was not anything he couldn't fix or have his son or brother fix for you. Finally, Ron was a "lover" of others. In Brewer family tradition, without any questions, he always considered "giving the shirt off of his back" and unselfishly considered what you needed, even if at the expense of himself.
Ron is survived by his wife: Sharon (Parker) Brewer of Bristol; his two children: Stephanie Marie Mulcahy of Terryville, and Shawn Paul Brewer and his wife, Nell Brewer of Bristol; grandchildren: Patrick Mulcahy of Boston, Brittany Mulcahy of Plantsville, Andrew Mulcahy of Bristol, and Autumn Mulcahy of Oregon, Ashton Brewer of Bristol, and Ella Brewer of Bristol; his brothers: Richard Brewer of Farmington, Gary and wife Maria Brewer of New York, and Todd Brewer of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Dec. 4 from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. The family requests recognition of covid social distancing, mask wearing, and the capacity of the building at the service. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brewer Family. Please visit Ron's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.