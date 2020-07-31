1/1
Ronald Joseph Martin
{ "" }
Ronald Joseph Martin, 83, of Bristol, husband of the late Edwina "Dixie" Martin, died at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Ronald was born in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada and was a son of the late Ernest and Albina (Therrien) Martin. In addition to his parents and wife, Ronald was predeceased by his daughter Sandra Martin-Allen.
Ronald is survived by two daughters, Debra and her husband, Steven Pelletier of Barkhamsted, Susan Martin of Bristol; one son-in-law Scott Allen of Meriden; six grandchildren, Olivia and Isabella Allen, Joseph Pelletier, Emily, Jack and Alex Denote.
Funeral services will be held privately.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
