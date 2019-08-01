Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map

Ronald King Jr.


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ronald King Jr. Obituary
Ronald J. King Jr., 74, of Terryville, husband of Susan (Rich) King, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family, after an extended illness.
Ron was born in Burlington, Vt., Jan. 5, 1945, son of the late Laura (Crane) and Ronald King Sr. Ron served in the U.S. Army, his first tour being in Korea and his next in Vietnam. Ron was a decorated sergeant who received two purple hearts before being honorably discharged. Ron was also an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time with his family. Ron was employed by Arthur Building Systems for 25 years, serving as a project manager.
Besides his wife Susan, he is also survived by his daughters, Krista Mai King, and Sara Davis and her husband, Rodney; his son, Matt King; his three brothers, David and his wife, Jean, Brian and his wife, Candy, and Jeff and his wife, Sharon; his six grandchildren, Indiya, and Tyler Davis and Jordan and Lindsey Sefedini Nicole, and Isabella King; his brother-in-law, Ray Rich; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his two daughters, Meghan Elizabeth King, and Jennifer Sefedini. A deep thank you to VNA Northwest Inc. staff-- Mary Meotti, Woody Afholderbach, and wife, Terry. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Calling hours are from 12 until 2 p.m before the service. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now