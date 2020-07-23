1/1
Rosaire Mercier
1932 - 2020
Rosaire Mercier, 88, husband of Eleanora (Catucci) Mercier, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 20, 2020 at his home. Rosaire was born in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, Canada on April 6, 1932 to the late Theofile and Roseaime (Audette) Mercier.
Rosaire worked as a carpenter most of his life and enjoyed his membership to the French Club and the Bristol Fish and Game Club. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
Rosaire is survived by his seven daughters: Lise Holiday, Diane Jacquette, Danielle Mercier, Dawn Crockett, and Dayle Hayden all of Bristol; Tammy Adams of West Hartford, Shannon Roy of Farmington; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was especially thankful for his great niece Anouk Charlebois for the many trips from Canada to the United States to care for him.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his four brothers: Charles, Francois, Maurice and Gaston Mercier.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m.
Burial will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery for the immediate family.
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to serve the Mercier family.
Please visit Rosaire's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
JUL
24
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
JUL
25
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
L'Association des Mercier d'Amérique vous offre leurs plus sincères condoléances, suite au décès de M. Rosaire Mercier

Sincèrement.

Mario Mercier

www.famillesmercier.org
Mario Mercier
July 23, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
