Rosalind (Perillo) Maslak, of Terryville, widow of Alexander M. Maslak passed away Friday June 19, 2020 at home. Rosalind was born April 14, 1928 in Southington, CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis & Mary (Audi) Perillo. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Whitman Control Corp of Terryville. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She is survived by her sons, John Maslak and his wife Deborah of Bristol, Alexander Maslak and his wife Patricia of Terryville, Louis Maslak of Terryville; her daughter, Judith Cordone and her husband John of Terryville; her brother-in-law, Charles Tice of Middletown; her sister-in-law, Lina Perillo of Old Saybrook; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Carl, Anthony and Louis Jr. Perillo and her sisters, V. Jennie Chamberlain, Mary Zacchio, Lucy Gualtieri, Josephine Tice, Carmella DiBenedetto and Mallie Hood. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Thomas Church, Thomaston for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. http://www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 20, 2020.