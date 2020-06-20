Rosalind (Perillo) Maslak
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalind's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalind (Perillo) Maslak, of Terryville, widow of Alexander M. Maslak passed away Friday June 19, 2020 at home. Rosalind was born April 14, 1928 in Southington, CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis & Mary (Audi) Perillo. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Whitman Control Corp of Terryville. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She is survived by her sons, John Maslak and his wife Deborah of Bristol, Alexander Maslak and his wife Patricia of Terryville, Louis Maslak of Terryville; her daughter, Judith Cordone and her husband John of Terryville; her brother-in-law, Charles Tice of Middletown; her sister-in-law, Lina Perillo of Old Saybrook; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Carl, Anthony and Louis Jr. Perillo and her sisters, V. Jennie Chamberlain, Mary Zacchio, Lucy Gualtieri, Josephine Tice, Carmella DiBenedetto and Mallie Hood. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Thomas Church, Thomaston for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. http://www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved