Rosemary J. (Johnson) Piasecki, 77 of Bristol passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of Robert S. Piasecki. Rosemary leaves her sons, Kevin Piasecki and his wife Julia of Seattle, Washington and Steven Piasecki and his wife Kristi of Ormond Beach, Florida. She was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Gurga. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Rosemary's life will be held Thursday September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Matthew Church 120 Church Ave. in the Forestville section of Bristol. Burial will be held privately. Visitation will be held at the Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad Street in Plainville on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Those attending are required to wear facial coverings and follow all CDC guidelines. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com.