Rosemary (Shavel) Knapp, 74, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late George Knapp.
Rosemary was born on July 4, 1945, in Connellsville, Pa., daughter of the late John E. Shavel and Rose (Stanchak) Aspinwall. She loved reading and spending time on the computer. Rosemary was a great friend and sister, she will be missed dearly.
Rosemary is survived by her brother, Edward Shavel and his wife Sonia of Plainville; stepsons G. David Knapp of New Hampshire and Jason Knapp of Ontario; and a stepdaughter, Kathleen Knapp Clough of California.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, starting at 9:45 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville, until a procession leaves for a Mass of Christina Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Church. A committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.
To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Rosemary's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019