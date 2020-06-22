Terryville - Roxanne C. DeFranzo, 74, of Bristol passed away June 15, 2020 at Bristol Hospital after fighting a courageous battle with thyroid cancer.
Roxanne was born August 26th, 1945 in Hartford, CT. She was the daughter of the late Rocco and Stephanie (Kotowicz) DeFranzo. Roxanne worked as a CNA for Whitewood and Cook Willow convalescent homes for many years. She ended her career doing what she loved by working with children at the Learning Center in Terryville. She was an avid Nascar and New York Yankees fan. She also loved taking trips to New York City with her daughters.
Roxanne was predeceased by her first husband Thomas "Pops" Swaney Sr. She is survived by her life partner Jeffrey Lyons of Terryville. Roxanne's children Thomas (Sharon) Swaney Jr., Candace (Tod) Weaver, Annmarie Swaney (fiance Jason), Amanda (Michael) Knisely, and stepdaughter Lois Lyons. Roxanne's grandchildren Ashley, Alex, Brianna, Wyatt, Jared, Aiden, and Nicholas. Her great grandchildren Hunter, Finn, Reese, and Carter. Roxanne's siblings Mike, Pat, and Jay.
The funeral service is private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Please visit Roxanne's tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com to leave notes of comfort to the family.
Roxanne was born August 26th, 1945 in Hartford, CT. She was the daughter of the late Rocco and Stephanie (Kotowicz) DeFranzo. Roxanne worked as a CNA for Whitewood and Cook Willow convalescent homes for many years. She ended her career doing what she loved by working with children at the Learning Center in Terryville. She was an avid Nascar and New York Yankees fan. She also loved taking trips to New York City with her daughters.
Roxanne was predeceased by her first husband Thomas "Pops" Swaney Sr. She is survived by her life partner Jeffrey Lyons of Terryville. Roxanne's children Thomas (Sharon) Swaney Jr., Candace (Tod) Weaver, Annmarie Swaney (fiance Jason), Amanda (Michael) Knisely, and stepdaughter Lois Lyons. Roxanne's grandchildren Ashley, Alex, Brianna, Wyatt, Jared, Aiden, and Nicholas. Her great grandchildren Hunter, Finn, Reese, and Carter. Roxanne's siblings Mike, Pat, and Jay.
The funeral service is private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Please visit Roxanne's tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com to leave notes of comfort to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.