Rudolph "Rudy" A. Benvenuto, 90, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
He was born on March 4, 1929, son of the late Peter and Philomena Benvenuto. Rudy is the loving husband of Mary (Notarangelo) Benvenuto of 63 years. He loved spending time with his family, golfing and listening to Frank Sinatra.
Besides his wife Mary, Rudy is survived by his son, Rudolph Benvenuto and his wife, Cheryl, of Avon; daughter, Paula Marrone and her husband, Thomas, of Bristol; grandson, Michael Rudolph Benvenuto of Avon; brothers, Peter, Anthony and Philip Benvenuto; sister, Adeline Pappas and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph, Vito and Leonard Benvenuto, Antoinette Kennedy, Catherine DiPalo and Rose Jennings.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., in Bristol from 5 until 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 8 a.m., from O'Brien Funeral Home to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to , https://www.stjude.org/donate. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, visit Rudy's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019