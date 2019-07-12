Services Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-4107 Rupert H. "Sonny" Twombly Jr.

Rupert H. "Sonny" Twombly Jr., 84, husband of Eleanor (Keyowski) Twombly, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at home with his loving family and special live-in caregiver Nadia Mensah by his side.

He was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Bristol and was the son of the late Rupert H. and Anna (Passachnuk) Twombly. Sonny was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was a retired Teamster working for New Haven Trap Rock and then Tilcon-Tomasso, where he achieved several safety awards. He was a life member of the St. Joseph Polish Society Club, the Bristol Polish American Club and a member of St. Stanislaus Church and the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. He was also a member of the Bristol Historical Society and the Walking Club at the Bristol Senior Center. Sonny will be missed by many friends at the Bristol Fish & Game Club. Sonny loved spending time with his family and his grand-dog Jessie. He enjoyed gardening, classic country music, and his getaway in Vermont, which he built himself. Sonny and his son were best pals. He instilled the love of the outdoors in his son and will forever be remembered by every trail taken and every creek crossed.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, he leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Elizabeth Twombly; a sister, Dolores Twombly, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Martel.

We would like to acknowledge Dr. Reyes and the hospice team for their compassion and caring support to Sonny and his family during this most difficult time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., in Bristol on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol, on Monday, July 15, 2019, between 9 and 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Visit Sonny's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Bristol Press from July 12 to July 13, 2019