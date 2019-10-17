|
|
Ruth (Zurell) Burgess, 96, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sharon Health Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late Harland Burgess for 32 years.
Ruth was born on Sept. 30, 1923, in Bristol to the late Otto and Emily (Hintz) Zurell and had been a longtime Plainville resident. She was a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bristol and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, ceramics and going out to lunch with her family.
Ruth is survived by her son-in-law, Donald Rosengrant and granddaughter, Lisa Rosengrant, both of Plantsville; four nephews, Donald Zurell and Jeffrey Zurell of Bristol, John Zurell of Ohio and Warren Zurell of Texas and one niece, Mary Zurell of N.C.
In addition to her husband Harland, she was predeceased by her daughter Holly Rosengrant and brother, Otto Arthur Zurell Jr.
Ruth's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs at Liberty Home Care, Bristol Hospital and Sharon Health Care Center for their compassion and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., in Plantsville. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019