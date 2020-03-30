|
Ruth "Ruthie" (Gwillim) Dittman, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Ruth was born on October 6, 1925 in Bristol, CT to the late Harland and Lila (Wellman) Gwillim. Widowed at the age of 28, she raised her two sons on her own as well as several foster children. At the age of 50, Ruth received her bachelor's degree at Central Connecticut State University and went on to become a Reference Librarian at the Bristol Public Library. She worked there for more than a decade, helping people search for information as well as their family records. She had a thirst for knowledge, especially history and genealogy, and spent many years researching her own family ancestry going as far back as 600 years. She had a passion for her ancestral lands of Scotland, Ireland, England and Wales. She was a proud member of the Clan Leslie Society for many years and you'd see her at the Highland Games, sporting her tartan and forcing her children and grandchildren to do the same, every chance she could get. She loved having a nice meal with good company, which wasn't complete without a gin martini on the rocks with a twist. Her love of the game show Jeopardy turned into nightly family competitions, usually ending with her as the big winner. She retired to St. Petersburg, FL where she kept herself busy volunteering at the Museum of History and the Mahaffey Theater, tutoring students in elementary school, and dining with family and friends at Marchand's Bar & Grill in the Renaissance Vinoy Hotel. She is survived by a son, David G. Dittman of Largo, FL, a daughter, Rahbyn Morris of Bristol, CT, a daughter-in-law, Lisa Dittman of Bristol, CT, four grandchildren, Russell Dittman of Bristol, CT, Kirsten (& Brad) Clark of Largo, FL, Addison Dittman of Des Moines, Iowa, Sheri Morris of Bristol, CT, one great grandchild, Vito Dittman of Bristol, CT, two nephews, Tommy (& Sissy) Carlson, Robbie (& Kelly) Gwillim , and two nieces, Ellen Buckman and Joan Gwillim. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Russell Erwin Dittman, her son Richard P. Dittman, her sister Betty Carlson and her brothers Jack & Tommy Gwillim. Her family would like to give a sincere thank you to Renee Kent and Empath Health Hospice for providing loving care. Services and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, when a proper gathering can take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Bristol Public Library. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The Dittman family invites you to send a condolence message in Ruth's guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020