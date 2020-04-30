|
|
Ruth E. (Daigle) Paulette, 88, of Bristol, wife of the late Arthur P. Paulette, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Countryside Manor Nursing Home after a long struggle with Alzheimer's and then contracting Covid 19. Ruth was born on August 4, 1931 in Bangor, Maine and was the daughter of the late Royden and Mary Christine (Chaisson) Daigle.
Ruth and her young family moved to Bristol in 1959 where they raised their 11 children. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Ruth worked for many years at Beth Israel Nursery School where she loved teaching the children. Ruth enjoyed traveling, they would travel around the country with all their children and then with her husband when they were older. She loved reading, especially biographies and historical books. Ruth had an amazing green thumb and could make any plant thrive. She enjoyed baking and shared the tradition of baking pies on the holidays with her family. She also enjoyed ceramics, exercising and Uconn Basketball. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was always there to lend a hand. She would always try to attend all the kids' extracurricular activities and you could always count on her supportive Woohoo! from the stands. She loved to play with first her kids, and then her grandkids, whether it was in the sandbox, making playdough, or sliding in the back yard. I think everyone has played at least one game of go fish with her. We will always remember her humming her cheerful tune.
Ruth is survived by her five sons: Arthur (Lynn) Paulette Jr., Brian Paulette, Karl (Susanne) Paulette, William Paulette (Lyn), Jeffrey (Shirley) Paulette; five daughters: Diane Zettervall, Karen (James) Green, Nancy (Fred) Macaro, Barbara (John) Taylor, Janice (Sylva) Gorneault; her 22 grandchildren Lindalee, Timothy, Ryan, Cindy, Arthur III, Sean, Shannon, Tracy, Christa, Eric, Heidi, Matthew, Nicole, Laura, Daniel, Joshua, Alexandria, Victoria, Andrew, Karl Jr., Rachel and Walker; her 16 great-grandchildren: DeQuan, Ariana, Kayla, Melanie, James, Chase, Liam, Livy, Peyton, Jackson, Braxton, Hadley, Justin, Zane, Mackenzie, Wyatt and Zoey; her sister: JoAnne Roberts; her brother-in-law: Frank; her sister-in-laws: Donna, Marlene; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Ruth is predeceased by her son: Ronald; her grandson: Hunter; son-in- law: David; her sister: Shirley; her brothers: Royden, Warren, Robert and Karl; and her in laws: Gloria, Robert, Rosemary, Patricia, JoAnne, Marjorie and Venetia. The family would like to thank the caring staff on C wing at Countryside Manor that took care of her for the past three and a half years.
Due to current health and safety restrictions, services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Paulette family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Ruth's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 30, 2020