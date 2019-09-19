|
Ruth (Nelson) Lipski, 93, widow of Henry Lipski, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Amberwoods of Farmington. Ruth was born in Bristol, on Aug. 2, 1926, to the late Gustav and Charlotte (Carlson) Nelson. She graduated from Bristol High School, class of 1944. Ruth was employed by the former New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors and Raymond Engineering in Middletown before retiring from Superior Electric in 1988. Ruth was a resident of Bristol most of her life. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and volunteered there in numerous capacities. She belonged to the Bristol Senior Citizens, the Friends of The Bristol Senior Center, and the Center of Forestville Village Association. She was also a charter member of The National World War II Memorial and Museum in Washington D.C. Ruth's hobbies were baking, gardening, reading, and knitting. Ruth loved her family more than anything.
Ruth is survived by three sons, Lee Lipski (Anita) of Bristol, Roger Lipski (Karen) of Plainville, and Craig Lipski (Terri) of Terryville; two daughters, Donna Dillon (Tom) of Southington, Lori Hutnick (Larry) of Rocky Hill; 13 grandchildren, Lisa, Karyn, Lee, Monica, T.J., Krista, Brian, Steven, Sarah, Lauren, Joe, Julie, and Dan; 11 great-grandchildren, Tiffy, Bailey, Abigail, Natalie, Jake, Justin, Nicholas, Dillon, Colton, Zachary, Maci, and Liv; three great-great-grandchildren, Aela, Aria, and Anya; and a son-in-law, Bruce Lindquist. She is also survived by many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, step-great-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her husband, Ruth is predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Lindquist, three brothers, Ted Nelson, Walter Nelson, and Elis Nelson, and two sisters, Gladys Stapleford, and Linnea Nelson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, between 4 and 6 p.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Ruth's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019