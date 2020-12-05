Ruth (Robinson) West, formerly of 201 Cronin St., Forestville, died peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Arden Courts in Avon, at age 95 after a long journey battling Dementia/Alzheimer's disease. She had a kind, caring, upbeat personality, greatly loved her family and had many, many friends throughout her life. Ruth was born on Oct. 11, 1925, and grew up in Bristol, the daughter of Harry and Louise (Messner) Robinson and had 5 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Bristol High School, Class of 1943, where she was Treasurer of her Class Reunion until 2000. She loved sports and played tennis and volleyball. An avid Red Sox and UCONN Women's basketball fan, she never missed watching a televised game with a friend or family member. She bowled in Bristol leagues for 30 years and sported an average of 138 into her late 70's. She also was a very able cribbage and setback card player into her early 90's. She always had a sunny disposition, a practical approach to life and a kind word for all. She was a supporter of the Manross Public Library, the Bristol Girls' Club and enjoyed volunteering at the Bristol Senior Center. Ruth was a 50+ year member of Asbury Methodist Church, Church St., Forestville. She worked in Accounting at White Oak Construction in Plainville for 20 years. Along with her 5 siblings, she was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, William "Bill" West, in 1993 by granddaughter, Heather Adams and by her son in law, John Abbott. Ruth leaves behind her three daughters, Margaret Abbott of Farmington, Laura Adams of Forestville and Janet Morris and her husband, Ron, of Harrisonburg, VA as well as her loved grandchildren, Cindy (Abbott) Cryan and her husband, Matt, of Seattle, WA, Cheryl Abbott of Hanover, NH, Jonathan Morris of Harrisonburg, Va. and her cousin, Dorothy West, of Wolcott, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family is so very thankful for Randy Phillips and his dedicated, caring staff at Arden Courts in Avon during the 8 months Ruth was there under Covid 19 guidelines. And to the hospice nurses from Constellation Hospice. It meant so much to the family knowing she was receiving compassionate and competent care during this difficult time. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is handling arrangements. There will be no calling hours or funeral service due to Covid 19 restrictions. Please donate to the charity of your choice
in Ruth's memory. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, you are encouraged to visit Ruth's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.