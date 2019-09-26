|
Ryan John Buckman, 43, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He was born on Nov. 10, 1975, in New Britain, Conn. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants and the New York Yankees and a graduate of Southington High School. Ryan is survived by his mother, Donna Savio; his sister, Michelle (Buckman) Crowley and her husband, John; his niece, Isabella; his nephews, Jack and Luke, and several cousins, including Susan Bradley and her husband, Greg, with whom he was very close.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville, then to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at followed by a procession to St. Mary Cemetery, Stanley St., New Britain. Donations in his name may be made to Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06053. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Ryan's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019