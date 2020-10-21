Sandra (Didsbury) Cote, 79, of Bristol, widow of Joseph Cote, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home. Sandra was born in Waterbury on March 6, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Lester and Edna (Vidou) Didsbury. She was raised in Thomaston and graduated from Thomaston High School. She went to nursing school and was a proud nurse, working 38 years at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. She enjoyed baking and her trips to the grocery store. Sandra is survived by a daughter Lisa Lacko and Bill Torvinen of Bristol; a son: Allen Stevens and Mary Shatas of Bristol; four grandchildren: Amanda Stephenson and husband, Blaine, Kellie Lacko, PFC Jared Lacko, US Army Reserves, and Shelley Juskevicius and husband, Vic; two great-grandchildren: Katie and Parker; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Didsbury. A graveside service will be held in July 2021 at Northfield Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wades World Foundation, 173 French St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Sandra's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.