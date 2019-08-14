Home

Sandra Ethel (Coulter) Booker


1942 - 2019
Sandra Ethel (Coulter) Booker, 77, of Wolcott, passed away August 7 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. Mrs. Booker was born on Feb. 25, 1942, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry Booker. She is the daughter of the late William and Beverly (Hamilton) Coulter of Prospect. She leaves behind her son, Wayne W., and wife, Rosemarie Booker of Wolcott; two sisters, Regina Coulter, and Linda Keaney of Cheshire; two grandchildren, Robert Young and Arianne Booker of Wolcott; a very special niece, April MacDonald, and so many more loved ones. Services will be held at Wolcott Congregational Church, 185 Center St., at 11 a.m. on August 17 and the burial to follow at Edgewood Cemetery.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
