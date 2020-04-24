|
Sandra (Balch) Pottle, 75, of Plainville, beloved wife of Lawrence Pottle, died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Sandra was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine on October 1, 1944 to Walter and Evelyn Balch and moved to Connecticut as a child. Sandra resided in Plainville for the last seven years and retired from Manafort Brothers, Inc. in 2017 after 25 years of service. Sandra was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to country music, dancing, and camping over the years. Sandra loved spending time with her great grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be missed. Sandra leaves behind two sons, Steven and Kenneth Meyer, a daughter Brenda Short Meadows and grandchildren, Quinn Meyer, Eliza Meyer, Zane Meyer, Maddox Meyer, Raelene Short, Gina Bobbitt and three great grandchildren, Angelise Bobbitt, Jaylani Rodriguez, and Elijah Bobbitt. Sandra is also survived by her sister, Sheila Bickford of Indian Land, SC and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 24, 2020