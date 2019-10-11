|
Seymone (Aube) Roberts, 81, widow of Paul E. Roberts passed Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Barre Town, Vt., and was a daughter of the late Leonide and Blanche (Landry) Aube. She worked many years for Dr. Allam and then for Stephen Auto Mall before retiring at the age of 72. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, and was a volunteer at the Bristol Senior Center.
She is survived by, two daughters and sons-in-law, Jo-Ann and Richard Martin and Sharon and Mark Peterson all of Bristol; two sons and daughters-in-law, Darrin and Judy Roberts of Manchester, and Steven and Sheila Roberts also of Bristol; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Gloria Aube and Lucille and Jim Heinzelman all of Orlando, Fla., and a brother, Leonard Aube, of Denver, Colo.; her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her many extended family and friends.
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Brian Roberts.
The family wishes to thank the Bristol Hospital Hospice Staff. The funeral will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 9 a.m., from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol, followed by a mass at 10 a.m., in St. Matthew Church, in Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. The Roberts family invites you to send a condolence message in Seymone's guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019