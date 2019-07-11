|
Shakeisha Bradley Williamson, 41, of New Haven, passed away peacefully Monday, July 7, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Williamson; her father, Harold Pope of New Britain; her mother, Velma Bradley-Gregory of West Haven; her step-father, Richard Earle; four children, Jaliza Atis, Zamira Williamson, Jarelle Pope, and Jamal Pope; two sisters, Kayla Pope and Natasha Pope both of New Britain; three brothers, Jamal Pope, Jarelle Pope and Corey Pope all of New Britain; her best friend, Melanie Kline; her god daughter, Aniya Robinson and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Frances Bradley, James Bradley Sr., Annie M. Pope and William A. Pope Sr.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 13, at Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main St., in New Britain from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 11 to July 12, 2019